Cuyahoga County opens Welcome Center for immigrants and refugees
Newcomers to Cuyahoga County now have a one-stop shop for essential services when they arrive from other countries.
Why it matters: County Executive Chris Ronayne has been touting the economic and cultural benefits of immigrants since the campaign trail in 2022, and he framed Wednesday's ribbon-cutting for a Welcome Center in Old Brooklyn as a promise kept.
What's happening: Job training, medical care, school selection, legal support, benefits enrollment, language and translation services — you name it, it'll be covered at the new center.
Zoom in: It'll be located within the county government offices at 4261 Fulton Parkway and will be open 9am-4pm Tuesday-Thursday.
- "Those hours will expand," Ronayne said. "We have to walk before we can run."
- Allied nonprofits, including Global Cleveland and Re:Source Cleveland, will help staff the center.
Between the lines: Ronayne said the location is strategic, sandwiched between Clark-Fulton, home to the city's densest concentration of Latinos, and Parma, a prime destination for the recent wave of Ukrainian immigrants.
The intrigue: The county has also received a "Certified Welcoming" designation from Welcoming America, becoming the second county and the fourth municipality in Ohio to be so recognized.
- The certification is bestowed on municipalities that have created policies and programs that demonstrate a commitment to immigrant inclusion.
The bottom line: Cuyahoga County is home to more than 120 unique nationalities, and leaders celebrated the new center not only as a practical resource for newcomers, but also as a physical symbol of the region's values.
- "The Welcome Center embodies the compassion, empathy and solidarity that define us as a community," said County Councilwoman Meredith Turner. "It's a testament to our belief in the inherent dignity in every human being."
