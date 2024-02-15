No shortage of scissors to cut the ribbon. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Newcomers to Cuyahoga County now have a one-stop shop for essential services when they arrive from other countries.

Why it matters: County Executive Chris Ronayne has been touting the economic and cultural benefits of immigrants since the campaign trail in 2022, and he framed Wednesday's ribbon-cutting for a Welcome Center in Old Brooklyn as a promise kept.

What's happening: Job training, medical care, school selection, legal support, benefits enrollment, language and translation services — you name it, it'll be covered at the new center.

Zoom in: It'll be located within the county government offices at 4261 Fulton Parkway and will be open 9am-4pm Tuesday-Thursday.

"Those hours will expand," Ronayne said. "We have to walk before we can run."

Allied nonprofits, including Global Cleveland and Re:Source Cleveland, will help staff the center.

Between the lines: Ronayne said the location is strategic, sandwiched between Clark-Fulton, home to the city's densest concentration of Latinos, and Parma, a prime destination for the recent wave of Ukrainian immigrants.

The intrigue: The county has also received a "Certified Welcoming" designation from Welcoming America, becoming the second county and the fourth municipality in Ohio to be so recognized.

The certification is bestowed on municipalities that have created policies and programs that demonstrate a commitment to immigrant inclusion.

The bottom line: Cuyahoga County is home to more than 120 unique nationalities, and leaders celebrated the new center not only as a practical resource for newcomers, but also as a physical symbol of the region's values.