Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spotlights Living Colour's "Time's Up"

Living Colour broke boundaries in the 1980s as a platinum-selling, all-Black rock band. What's happening: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday will host "Album Deep Dive: Living Colour's Time's Up," a discussion led by Kimberly Mack, author of a 33 1/3 series book on "Time's Up."

"I was excited they were Black, looked like me and rocked hard," says Mack, who was a college student in New York when she discovered Living Colour.

Flashback: Living Colour formed in 1984 in New York City and took off after an endorsement by The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger.

The intrigue: "Time's Up" isn't the album most think of when it comes to Living Colour.

The band's 1988 debut "Vivid" reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of lead single "Cult of Personality."

Yes, but: It was "Time's Up," Living Colour's sophomore effort, that struck a chord with Mack.

"I feel a more of a personal connection to that album," she says. "I liked that it felt angry. It allowed me to tap into my own anger that had been somewhat repressed."

Between the lines: Living Colour has never been nominated for Rock Hall induction despite influencing artists like Rage Against the Machine, TV on the Radio and Sevendust.

"This is a band that was incredibly groundbreaking," Mack says. "The odds were stacked against them because of the bodies they were in."

If you go: The event starts at 7pm and is free with registration.