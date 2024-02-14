Feb 14, 2024 - Music

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spotlights Living Colour's "Time's Up"

The members of rock band Living Colour pose for a picture.

The members of Living Colour. Photo: Mick Hutson/Redferns

Living Colour broke boundaries in the 1980s as a platinum-selling, all-Black rock band.

What's happening: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday will host "Album Deep Dive: Living Colour's Time's Up," a discussion led by Kimberly Mack, author of a 33 1/3 series book on "Time's Up."

  • "I was excited they were Black, looked like me and rocked hard," says Mack, who was a college student in New York when she discovered Living Colour.

Flashback: Living Colour formed in 1984 in New York City and took off after an endorsement by The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger.

The intrigue: "Time's Up" isn't the album most think of when it comes to Living Colour.

Yes, but: It was "Time's Up," Living Colour's sophomore effort, that struck a chord with Mack.

  • "I feel a more of a personal connection to that album," she says. "I liked that it felt angry. It allowed me to tap into my own anger that had been somewhat repressed."

Between the lines: Living Colour has never been nominated for Rock Hall induction despite influencing artists like Rage Against the Machine, TV on the Radio and Sevendust.

  • "This is a band that was incredibly groundbreaking," Mack says. "The odds were stacked against them because of the bodies they were in."

If you go: The event starts at 7pm and is free with registration.

