Rock & Roll Hall of Fame spotlights Living Colour's "Time's Up"
Living Colour broke boundaries in the 1980s as a platinum-selling, all-Black rock band.
What's happening: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday will host "Album Deep Dive: Living Colour's Time's Up," a discussion led by Kimberly Mack, author of a 33 1/3 series book on "Time's Up."
- "I was excited they were Black, looked like me and rocked hard," says Mack, who was a college student in New York when she discovered Living Colour.
Flashback: Living Colour formed in 1984 in New York City and took off after an endorsement by The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger.
The intrigue: "Time's Up" isn't the album most think of when it comes to Living Colour.
- The band's 1988 debut "Vivid" reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200 on the strength of lead single "Cult of Personality."
Yes, but: It was "Time's Up," Living Colour's sophomore effort, that struck a chord with Mack.
- "I feel a more of a personal connection to that album," she says. "I liked that it felt angry. It allowed me to tap into my own anger that had been somewhat repressed."
Between the lines: Living Colour has never been nominated for Rock Hall induction despite influencing artists like Rage Against the Machine, TV on the Radio and Sevendust.
- "This is a band that was incredibly groundbreaking," Mack says. "The odds were stacked against them because of the bodies they were in."
If you go: The event starts at 7pm and is free with registration.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.