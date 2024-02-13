Don's Lighthouse Grille has Cleveland's best martini happy hour

Attention, martini heads!

Driving the news: Don's Lighthouse Grille, the classic Cleveland fine-dining establishment at Lake and Clifton in Edgewater, offers Skyy Vodka martinis for $6.50 during its weekday happy hour.

We repeat: From 3-6:30pm Monday through Friday, you can get what my wife has assured me is a well-made, boozy cocktail for only $6.50.

Draft beers are $0.50 off during happy hour, too.

Catch up quick: Don's opened in 1972 as Don's Lighthouse Inn, and both its menu and interior have evolved continuously over the years to "stay relevant" with modern diners.

My take: I grew up less than a mile away and had never been inside, assuming it was far too fancy for me.

When a buddy alerted me to the happy hour specials, I couldn't resist.

Vibe check: The low-ceilinged bar area feels ripped from a midcentury hotel, utterly removed from Edgewater Park and the Shoreway traffic across the street.

The seafood-forward menu — Great Lakes walleye, Maine lobster tail, Nantucket scallops — still lures in an older demographic.

Yes, but: Good deals should lure in everyone.