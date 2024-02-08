Share on email (opens in new window)

A new exhibit at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton celebrates the history of one of the most successful franchises in professional sports.

What's happening: "A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold" opened Jan. 20 on the second floor of the Hall of Fame and will remain there through Feb. 19.

The intrigue: The Steelers are the Browns' biggest rival, but Hall of Fame spokesperson Jackson Ritthamel tells Axios the turnout for the exhibit has been stellar.

Dozens of Steelers fans, some of whom made the two-hour drive from Pittsburgh to Canton, were there on a recent weekday morning.

Details: The exhibit celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Steelers' first Super Bowl win and houses all six of the franchise's Vince Lombardi Trophies.

Also on display are the team's six Super Bowl rings, autographed footballs from Lynn Swann, Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris, and jerseys worn by Ben Roethlisberger and Mel Blount.

All the Steelers Hall of Famers together. Photo: Troy Smith/Axios

Between the lines: The Hall also collected the bronze busts of all 27 Steelers players who have been inducted.

That's the sixth-most of any team. The Bears have the most with 37, and the Browns are 12th with 23.

What's next: A similar exhibit honoring the anniversaries of the Browns' 1954 and 1964 NFL Championships will debut in the spring.

If you go: The Pro Football Hall of Fame is open 9am-5pm daily.

Tickets start at $45 for adults and $38 for children ages 6-12.

📷 Check out more photos from the exhibit, below:

Look at those rings! Photo: Troy Smith/Axios

Photo: Troy Smith/Axios

Photo: Troy Smith/Axios

Photo: Troy Smith/Axios

Photo: Troy Smith/Axios

Photo: Troy Smith/Axios