Ways to celebrate Black History Month in Cleveland
You can celebrate Black History Month with several events happening around Cleveland.
- Here are some things to check out:
🏀 Cavaliers' Black Heritage Celebration
When and where: Through Feb. 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Details: During home games this month, the Cavs will showcase Black culture in the arena's concourse, with in-game halftime and pre-game performances, video presentations, apparel and more.
Price: Ticket costs for Cavs games vary.
When and where: Through Feb. 29 at the museum
Details: The Rock Hall's programming includes a deep dive into band Living Colour's groundbreaking "Time's Up" album on Feb. 15 and a screening of "Soul Train: The Hippest Trip in America" in the Foster Theater throughout the month.
- The Rock Hall also has new artifacts on display from Black artists like Alicia Keys, Freddie King, Nile Rodgers, Elizabeth Cotten and others.
Price: Tickets start at $35 for adults.
🎨 Is It Because I'm Me (BLACK)!!?
When and where: Through Feb. 29 at Cleveland Institute of Art's Ann and Norman Roulet Student + Alumni Gallery
Details: The new exhibit features the work of the students from the Institute's Black Scholars and Artists program.
Price: Free.
🗣️ I Am Black History: Youth Program
When and where: 8:30am Feb. 11 at Prodigal Son Father's House
Details: The panel discussion is geared toward youth who want to learn more about Black history.
- It will also stream live on YouTube.
Price: Free with registration.
When and where: 5pm Feb. 15 at Cleveland History Center
Details: The dance party led by DJ 8 Bit will feature music that represents Cleveland's Black music scene.
Price: Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for college students.
🎻 Spiritual Echoes: A Black History Celebration
When and where: 7pm Feb. 17 at Maltz Performing Arts Center
Details: Euclid Symphony Orchestra's performance will feature special guests, including the Shaw High School marching band and the Grammy-winning Charles Fold Singers.
Price: Tickets are $27.50.
