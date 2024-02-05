Share on email (opens in new window)

You can celebrate Black History Month with several events happening around Cleveland.

Here are some things to check out:

🏀 Cavaliers' Black Heritage Celebration

When and where: Through Feb. 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Details: During home games this month, the Cavs will showcase Black culture in the arena's concourse, with in-game halftime and pre-game performances, video presentations, apparel and more.

Price: Ticket costs for Cavs games vary.

🎸 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

When and where: Through Feb. 29 at the museum

Details: The Rock Hall's programming includes a deep dive into band Living Colour's groundbreaking "Time's Up" album on Feb. 15 and a screening of "Soul Train: The Hippest Trip in America" in the Foster Theater throughout the month.

The Rock Hall also has new artifacts on display from Black artists like Alicia Keys, Freddie King, Nile Rodgers, Elizabeth Cotten and others.

Price: Tickets start at $35 for adults.

🎨 Is It Because I'm Me (BLACK)!!?

When and where: Through Feb. 29 at Cleveland Institute of Art's Ann and Norman Roulet Student + Alumni Gallery

Details: The new exhibit features the work of the students from the Institute's Black Scholars and Artists program.

Price: Free.

🗣️ I Am Black History: Youth Program

When and where: 8:30am Feb. 11 at Prodigal Son Father's House

Details: The panel discussion is geared toward youth who want to learn more about Black history.

It will also stream live on YouTube.

Price: Free with registration.

🎶 History on Tap

When and where: 5pm Feb. 15 at Cleveland History Center

Details: The dance party led by DJ 8 Bit will feature music that represents Cleveland's Black music scene.

Price: Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for college students.

🎻 Spiritual Echoes: A Black History Celebration

When and where: 7pm Feb. 17 at Maltz Performing Arts Center

Details: Euclid Symphony Orchestra's performance will feature special guests, including the Shaw High School marching band and the Grammy-winning Charles Fold Singers.

Price: Tickets are $27.50.