Ways to celebrate Black History Month in Cleveland

You can celebrate Black History Month with several events happening around Cleveland.

  • Here are some things to check out:

🏀 Cavaliers' Black Heritage Celebration

When and where: Through Feb. 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Details: During home games this month, the Cavs will showcase Black culture in the arena's concourse, with in-game halftime and pre-game performances, video presentations, apparel and more.

Price: Ticket costs for Cavs games vary.

🎸 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

When and where: Through Feb. 29 at the museum

Details: The Rock Hall's programming includes a deep dive into band Living Colour's groundbreaking "Time's Up" album on Feb. 15 and a screening of "Soul Train: The Hippest Trip in America" in the Foster Theater throughout the month.

  • The Rock Hall also has new artifacts on display from Black artists like Alicia Keys, Freddie King, Nile Rodgers, Elizabeth Cotten and others.

Price: Tickets start at $35 for adults.

🎨 Is It Because I'm Me (BLACK)!!?

When and where: Through Feb. 29 at Cleveland Institute of Art's Ann and Norman Roulet Student + Alumni Gallery

Details: The new exhibit features the work of the students from the Institute's Black Scholars and Artists program.

Price: Free.

🗣️ I Am Black History: Youth Program

When and where: 8:30am Feb. 11 at Prodigal Son Father's House

Details: The panel discussion is geared toward youth who want to learn more about Black history.

  • It will also stream live on YouTube.

Price: Free with registration.

🎶 History on Tap

When and where: 5pm Feb. 15 at Cleveland History Center

Details: The dance party led by DJ 8 Bit will feature music that represents Cleveland's Black music scene.

Price: Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for college students.

🎻 Spiritual Echoes: A Black History Celebration

When and where: 7pm Feb. 17 at Maltz Performing Arts Center

Details: Euclid Symphony Orchestra's performance will feature special guests, including the Shaw High School marching band and the Grammy-winning Charles Fold Singers.

Price: Tickets are $27.50.

