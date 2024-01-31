Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Rep. Shontel Brown have endorsed incumbent Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley in the March primary against challenger Matthew Ahn.

Why it matters: Bibb and Brown are two of the three highest-profile elected leaders in Northeast Ohio; county executive Chris Ronayne is the third.

Their backing signals establishment support for O'Malley's campaign, even as the grassroots of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, which declined to endorse O'Malley earlier this month, has become more progressive.

Context: Bibb and Brown said their support "underscores the need for continuity" in the prosecutor's office, especially as Cuyahoga County works to address violent crime.

What they're saying: "Every day, [O'Malley] and his staff partner with the Cleveland Division of Police to solve crimes, apprehend perpetrators and bring closure to victims," Bibb said in a statement.

"We work together as a team, and this is why I enthusiastically endorse [him] for re-election."

Flashback: O'Malley unseated former Prosecutor Timothy McGinty in 2016 after McGinty failed to indict Cleveland police officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback in the shooting death of Tamir Rice.

Brown said she believes O'Malley has built faith and trust in the prosecutor's office.

"For nearly a decade I have worked with Mike in county government and know he has the experience we need in this office," she said in a statement.

The other side: Ahn announced Wednesday that he had raised nearly $300,000 for the primary, with 75% coming from donations of $250 or less.