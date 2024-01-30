1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Destination Cleveland launches 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport
Destination Cleveland last week announced the 2024 edition of the Cleveland Brewery Passport.
How it works: The digital passport is a curated list of 43 breweries within 30 miles of Public Square.
- When you sign up — for free —the passport is sent via text and email and instantly qualifies you for discounts and special offers at participating locations.
- You'll get a sticker upon your first passport check-in and a special pin if you visit all 43 locations by the end of the year.
Be smart: Drink responsibly and lock in a designated driver. Many of these locations are in Cleveland's suburbs and exurbs.
💭 My thought bubble: I've never even heard of a few of these!
- Looks like I have to find an excuse to get to Chagrin Falls, which has three breweries represented — 8th Day, Crooked Pecker and Pompatus — on this year's list.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.