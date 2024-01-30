Destination Cleveland launches 2024 Cleveland Brewery Passport

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Destination Cleveland last week announced the 2024 edition of the Cleveland Brewery Passport.

How it works: The digital passport is a curated list of 43 breweries within 30 miles of Public Square.

When you sign up — for free —the passport is sent via text and email and instantly qualifies you for discounts and special offers at participating locations.

You'll get a sticker upon your first passport check-in and a special pin if you visit all 43 locations by the end of the year.

Be smart: Drink responsibly and lock in a designated driver. Many of these locations are in Cleveland's suburbs and exurbs.

💭 My thought bubble: I've never even heard of a few of these!