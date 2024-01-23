Never Say Dive opens in Old Brooklyn

Share on email (opens in new window)

Never Say Dive is the new haunt all the cool kids are buzzing about.

What's happening: Owners Eric Ho, Dan Watson, Tommy Shaffner and John Hagerty bought the former Steelyard Tavern on Broadview Road and opened the new bar on Jan. 5.

It'll be the hottest spot in Old Brooklyn for the foreseeable future.

Vibe check: Happy Dog meets Cordelia.

It has the stools and tiles and glass-block windows of an old-school Cleveland dive paired with Instagrammable cocktails and a snacky, veg-friendly menu.

What we ate: Charred corn ($14), mushroom toast ($14) and a shrimp corn dog ($15).

My take: I never want to eat corn prepared any other way. God in heaven.

Between the lines: Even an upscale "dive" needs a cheap domestic. I was relieved to see Narragansett on draft for $3 and Montucky Cold Snack tall boys available for $4.

I tried my first Montucky — the "official unofficial beer of Montana" — and instantly christened it my favorite beer of all time.

Be smart: Seating is limited, so try off-hours or off-nights if you want a table.