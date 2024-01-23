50 mins ago - Food and Drink

Never Say Dive opens in Old Brooklyn

headshot
Frontage of Never Say Dive, tavern in Cleveland

Old Brooklyn's hottest new spot. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Never Say Dive is the new haunt all the cool kids are buzzing about.

What's happening: Owners Eric Ho, Dan Watson, Tommy Shaffner and John Hagerty bought the former Steelyard Tavern on Broadview Road and opened the new bar on Jan. 5.

  • It'll be the hottest spot in Old Brooklyn for the foreseeable future.

Vibe check: Happy Dog meets Cordelia.

  • It has the stools and tiles and glass-block windows of an old-school Cleveland dive paired with Instagrammable cocktails and a snacky, veg-friendly menu.

What we ate: Charred corn ($14), mushroom toast ($14) and a shrimp corn dog ($15).

My take: I never want to eat corn prepared any other way. God in heaven.

Between the lines: Even an upscale "dive" needs a cheap domestic. I was relieved to see Narragansett on draft for $3 and Montucky Cold Snack tall boys available for $4.

Be smart: Seating is limited, so try off-hours or off-nights if you want a table.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more