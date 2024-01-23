Never Say Dive opens in Old Brooklyn
Never Say Dive is the new haunt all the cool kids are buzzing about.
What's happening: Owners Eric Ho, Dan Watson, Tommy Shaffner and John Hagerty bought the former Steelyard Tavern on Broadview Road and opened the new bar on Jan. 5.
- It'll be the hottest spot in Old Brooklyn for the foreseeable future.
Vibe check: Happy Dog meets Cordelia.
- It has the stools and tiles and glass-block windows of an old-school Cleveland dive paired with Instagrammable cocktails and a snacky, veg-friendly menu.
What we ate: Charred corn ($14), mushroom toast ($14) and a shrimp corn dog ($15).
My take: I never want to eat corn prepared any other way. God in heaven.
Between the lines: Even an upscale "dive" needs a cheap domestic. I was relieved to see Narragansett on draft for $3 and Montucky Cold Snack tall boys available for $4.
- I tried my first Montucky — the "official unofficial beer of Montana" — and instantly christened it my favorite beer of all time.
Be smart: Seating is limited, so try off-hours or off-nights if you want a table.
