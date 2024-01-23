Brook Park deli lands on Yelp's 100 Places to Eat in 2024

Express Deli in Brook Park has earned a distinction that no other eatery in Northeast Ohio has — a spot among Yelp's 100 Places to Eat in 2024.

Driving the news: The deli, owned by Pierre Aboukhaled and his wife, Maha, has been serving up its famous Reuben wrap — and an assortment of other classic deli sandwiches with Middle Eastern flair — for more than 20 years.

Details: Yelp confirms that the Reuben wrap is Express Deli's most popular item, with honorable mentions going to the jumbo Reuben wrap, the pastrami wrap and the corned beef sandwich.

What they're saying: "We didn't like sauerkraut, but everyone told us a Reuben had to have it," Pierre's son Micho tells Yelp.

"So we dried it, seasoned it, and tightly rolled it in a pita with a bit of house-made garlic mayo for a Lebanese touch."

The big picture: "Oodles of noodles, vegan Mexican and Sun Belt hot spots are trending high among this year's favorite U.S. restaurants," Yelp writes.

Jackfruit carnitas, sourdough-crust pizzas, elote ice cream and other creative mashups appear on many of the menus at Yelpers' top choices this year.

The intrigue: Express Deli is one of only two Ohio establishments featured on the list.