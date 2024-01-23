Activists to walk out of BlackRock keynote at Cleveland sustainability summit

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Greater Cleveland Partnership's sustainability summit at Huntington Convention Center will be getting some unexpected action on Tuesday.

Driving the news: Activists plan to attend the keynote address by asset management firm BlackRock's head of sustainable client solutions for the Americas and walk out in protest.

They then plan to host a "teach-in" at the convention center focused on community-centered sustainable solutions.

Details: The walkout is co-sponsored by Cleveland Owns, the InterReligious Task Force, the Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless and the Greater Cleveland Housing Justice Coalition.

What they're saying: "Making a just transition to a clean energy economy in Cleveland requires putting people first," Jonathan Welle, lead organizer and co-founding board member of Cleveland Owns, tells Axios.

"We need to build a lot of rooftop solar arrays in Cleveland … If we allow the BlackRocks of the world to own them, they will use them to extract wealth from our city. That's not a just transition — that's windfall for Wall Street."

The other side: Kaitlin Bergan, the keynote speaker, is expected to discuss "sustainable investing."