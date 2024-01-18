Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill that would require age verification to watch pornographic material online.

Why it matters: The bipartisan bill, backed by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and introduced by Columbus-area state Sens. Stephanie Kunze (R-Dublin) and Bill DeMora (D-Columbus), is the latest statehouse effort to shield children from the internet's most explicit content.

What they're saying: "This is applying the same rules for the digital world that we already have in the physical world," Husted told the Ohio Capital Journal.

"It is illegal in the physical world to market and sell adult products to kids and teenagers."

Details: The bill would require a third-party service to independently verify the age of those visiting pornographic websites.

The other side: Though the third party would not be allowed to retain personal information, opponents say it could jeopardize the safety and security of users.

Aylo, the parent company of popular porn site PornHub, said in a statement that in other states where versions of this law have passed, users migrate to "darker corners" of the internet.

"Unless properly enforced, users will simply access non-compliant sites or find other methods of evading these laws," Aylo said.

The big picture: In Louisiana, where legislators passed a law requiring IDs to visit pornographic sites, PornHub's traffic fell by 80%.

Meanwhile, another law targeting internet safety for minors — the "Social Media Parental Consent Act" — was prevented from going into effect Monday.