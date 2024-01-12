Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024: Where to celebrate in Cleveland
It's been nearly 70 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. became the voice of the Civil Rights Movement, and his impact still resonates.
What's happening: Cleveland's leading cultural institutions will host special programming in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
- Admission to each is free unless otherwise stated:
Details: Live performance by gospel artist Courtney Tiara, as well as an all-day looped screening of King's "I Have a Dream" speech and video highlights from "Soul Train" from 10am to 5pm on Monday.
Details: Severance Music Center hosts the annual celebration concert featuring a community chorus and violinist Amaryn Olmeda at 7pm Sunday.
- Monday's open house at Severance Music Center will feature performances by The Cleveland Orchestra's Youth Orchestra, Youth Chorus and others from 12:30-5pm Monday.
Details: The cultural hub kicks off a weekend-long celebration of King with performances by students from Tri-C's Vocal Arts and Dance Mastery Programs at 3pm Saturday at the public library.
- The annual MLK Memorial Concert takes place at 3pm Sunday at the Music Settlement.
- The Museum of Art, Botanical Garden, Museum of Natural History and History Center will also have free admission on Monday.
Meanwhile, the Great Lakes Science Center will also offer free admission.
- And the Greater Cleveland Aquarium will donate $1 from each ticket sold from Jan. 15-21 to the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland.
