Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024: Where to celebrate in Cleveland

It's been nearly 70 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. became the voice of the Civil Rights Movement, and his impact still resonates.

What's happening: Cleveland's leading cultural institutions will host special programming in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

Admission to each is free unless otherwise stated:

🎸 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Details: Live performance by gospel artist Courtney Tiara, as well as an all-day looped screening of King's "I Have a Dream" speech and video highlights from "Soul Train" from 10am to 5pm on Monday.

🎻 Cleveland Orchestra

Details: Severance Music Center hosts the annual celebration concert featuring a community chorus and violinist Amaryn Olmeda at 7pm Sunday.

Monday's open house at Severance Music Center will feature performances by The Cleveland Orchestra's Youth Orchestra, Youth Chorus and others from 12:30-5pm Monday.

⏺️ University Circle

Details: The cultural hub kicks off a weekend-long celebration of King with performances by students from Tri-C's Vocal Arts and Dance Mastery Programs at 3pm Saturday at the public library.

Meanwhile, the Great Lakes Science Center will also offer free admission.