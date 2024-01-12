38 mins ago - Things to Do

Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2024: Where to celebrate in Cleveland

headshot
Photo illustration of Dr Martin Luther King Jr speaking before a crowd of 25,000 in Selma, and leading marchers as they begin the march from Selma to Montgomery

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images

It's been nearly 70 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. became the voice of the Civil Rights Movement, and his impact still resonates.

What's happening: Cleveland's leading cultural institutions will host special programming in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

  • Admission to each is free unless otherwise stated:

🎸 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Details: Live performance by gospel artist Courtney Tiara, as well as an all-day looped screening of King's "I Have a Dream" speech and video highlights from "Soul Train" from 10am to 5pm on Monday.

🎻 Cleveland Orchestra

Details: Severance Music Center hosts the annual celebration concert featuring a community chorus and violinist Amaryn Olmeda at 7pm Sunday.

⏺️ University Circle

Details: The cultural hub kicks off a weekend-long celebration of King with performances by students from Tri-C's Vocal Arts and Dance Mastery Programs at 3pm Saturday at the public library.

Meanwhile, the Great Lakes Science Center will also offer free admission.

  • And the Greater Cleveland Aquarium will donate $1 from each ticket sold from Jan. 15-21 to the United Black Fund of Greater Cleveland.
avatar

