Browns TV blackout is a headache for fans, business owners
Who knew watching the Browns make a run at a Super Bowl would be this hard?
Driving the news: Cleveland takes on the Houston Texans in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at 4:30pm Saturday on NBC.
- Yes, but: A dispute between broadcast company Tegna and AT&T-owned DirecTV will cause the game to be blacked out on local NBC affiliate WKYC.
Why it matters: DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and AT&T U-Verse customers — including bars hoping to show the game to large crowds — will have to find an alternative way to watch the game.
What they're saying: "It's a huge pain point for DirecTV users anywhere, especially bars with multiple TVs," Alex Budin, owner of Jukebox, which hosts the Hingetown Browns Backers fan club, tells Axios.
- George Gountis, owner of Mars Bar & Café told Crain's the establishment will switch from DirecTV to Cox as its cable provider because not showing the game could mean "at least an $8,000 to $10,000 hit."
State of play: There are other options such as using an over-the-air antenna or streaming services like Peacock, Fubo, Hulu and YouTube TV, some of which offer free trials.
- Budin says he's purchased antennas for Jukebox and will use Peacock as a backup. But he says streaming services like Peacock make it "impossible" to sync multiple TVs together.
- "They all seem to broadcast on their own timeline. Three TVs activated at the same time could have three different feeds as much as 10 seconds apart."
The intrigue: The blackout is such a big deal that it's caught the attention of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is calling on executives at Tegna and AT&T to settle the matter.
- "It is unacceptable that Browns fans would be unable to watch their team play in the playoffs — their first playoff game in three years — due to a business dispute," Brown wrote in a letter.
The bottom line: Fans aware of the blackout should be able to find other options; others may be in for an unpleasant surprise come kickoff time.
