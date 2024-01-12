Who knew watching the Browns make a run at a Super Bowl would be this hard?

Driving the news: Cleveland takes on the Houston Texans in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at 4:30pm Saturday on NBC.

Yes, but: A dispute between broadcast company Tegna and AT&T-owned DirecTV will cause the game to be blacked out on local NBC affiliate WKYC.

Why it matters: DirecTV, DirecTV Stream and AT&T U-Verse customers — including bars hoping to show the game to large crowds — will have to find an alternative way to watch the game.

What they're saying: "It's a huge pain point for DirecTV users anywhere, especially bars with multiple TVs," Alex Budin, owner of Jukebox, which hosts the Hingetown Browns Backers fan club, tells Axios.

George Gountis, owner of Mars Bar & Café told Crain's the establishment will switch from DirecTV to Cox as its cable provider because not showing the game could mean "at least an $8,000 to $10,000 hit."

State of play: There are other options such as using an over-the-air antenna or streaming services like Peacock, Fubo, Hulu and YouTube TV, some of which offer free trials.

Budin says he's purchased antennas for Jukebox and will use Peacock as a backup. But he says streaming services like Peacock make it "impossible" to sync multiple TVs together.

"They all seem to broadcast on their own timeline. Three TVs activated at the same time could have three different feeds as much as 10 seconds apart."

The intrigue: The blackout is such a big deal that it's caught the attention of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is calling on executives at Tegna and AT&T to settle the matter.

"It is unacceptable that Browns fans would be unable to watch their team play in the playoffs — their first playoff game in three years — due to a business dispute," Brown wrote in a letter.

The bottom line: Fans aware of the blackout should be able to find other options; others may be in for an unpleasant surprise come kickoff time.