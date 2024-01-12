How Brook Park landed a $235 million astronaut training facility

U.K.-based Blue Abyss looked like it was going to locate a $235 million training center in Houston back in 2022 — but then CEO John Vickers visited the Ohio Aerospace Institute in Brook Park to deliver a presentation.

What happened: Brook Park Mayor Ed Orcutt attended and listened to Vickers talk about the Blue Abyss facility's needs — proximity to both an airport and a NASA research center — and raised his hand to say he had available land that fit the bill.

"I said, 'We're both busy guys; let's go look at it now,'" Orcutt told Axios.

On March 17, 2023, Orcutt and Vickers signed an agreement on the 12.8-acre plot adjacent to Hopkins that they toured that day.

Driving the news: Just before the new year, the sale on the land was finalized.

Blue Abyss plans to break ground this summer.

Why it matters: With the NASA Glenn Research Center and the Ohio Aerospace Institute within a half-mile, Brook Park is cementing itself as an international aerospace hub.

Catch up quick: The facility will house a training pool 17 times larger than an Olympic swimming pool, designed for astronauts, deep-sea divers and other military, industrial and academic research on extreme environments.

The site will also include a 150-room hotel.

Details: Orcutt said Brook Park will provide a 15-year property tax abatement to Blue Abyss and that the company is now assembling capital for the project, which will include both public and private dollars.

An application to the state for $25 million in funding has been submitted, Orcutt said.

What they're saying: "We're extremely happy that Blue Abyss is coming to Brook Park, Ohio, rather than Texas," Orcutt said.