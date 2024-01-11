5 things to do (or not) in Cleveland this weekend, including "Mrs. Doubtfire"

If you can brave the wind, rain and snow this weekend, there are some fun activities in Northeast Ohio.

What's happening: Here are some events that may (or may not) be worth your while:

🧹 "Mrs. Doubtfire"

Details: A stage musical version of the 1993 film that starred Robin Williams is at Playhouse Square's Connor Palace through Jan. 28. Tickets start at $49.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. Reviews for the musical have been mostly positive, and it feels like an appropriate way to remember Williams, who died 10 years ago.

⛺ Ohio RV Supershow

Details: The annual event runs through Sunday at the I-X Center and features the latest RV models and retailers on display. Tickets are $16.25.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. Unless you want an RV and somehow have the money to afford one.

⛸️ Disney on Ice

Details: Your favorite Disney characters, from Elsa and Moana to Snow White and Mickey Mouse, skate and sing their way around Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse through Sunday.

Tickets start at $25.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. There's even a Lightning McQueen car that drives around!

🎸 The Police Experience

Details: An act that bills itself as the "most authentic Police tribute band" pulls into MGM Northfield at 8pm Saturday. Tickets start at $15.

💭 Our thought bubble: Skip it. How many Police songs do you really like anyway?

📺 "Echo"

Details: If you're looking to stay indoors, Marvel's new Disney+ series is streaming all five of its episodes.

💭 Our thought bubble: See it. "Echo" starts slow but picks up with action two episodes in, giving you something to watch on TV this weekend other than the Browns.