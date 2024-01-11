1 hour ago - News
Cleveland Hopkins is finally renovating bathrooms
The woeful bathrooms at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are getting an upgrade.
Flushing the news: CLE officials announced this week that they will begin major renovations on 13 airport bathrooms.
Details: Updates will include new finishes on the floors, walls and ceilings; improved lighting; and new, modern fixtures.
- Family restrooms will also get adult changing tables.
- The restrooms included are across from the north checkpoint, in the food court and on concourse C.
By the numbers: The $2.74 million project will be overseen by Ozanne Construction Co., which was awarded the contract via competitive bidding.
What's next: Construction is expected to last through spring 2025.
