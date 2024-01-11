1 hour ago - News

Cleveland Hopkins is finally renovating bathrooms

headshot
Illustration of a public restroom lock, but "occupied" is replaced with "new."

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The woeful bathrooms at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are getting an upgrade.

Flushing the news: CLE officials announced this week that they will begin major renovations on 13 airport bathrooms.

Details: Updates will include new finishes on the floors, walls and ceilings; improved lighting; and new, modern fixtures.

  • Family restrooms will also get adult changing tables.
  • The restrooms included are across from the north checkpoint, in the food court and on concourse C.

By the numbers: The $2.74 million project will be overseen by Ozanne Construction Co., which was awarded the contract via competitive bidding.

What's next: Construction is expected to last through spring 2025.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more