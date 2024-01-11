Cleveland Hopkins is finally renovating bathrooms

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The woeful bathrooms at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are getting an upgrade.

Flushing the news: CLE officials announced this week that they will begin major renovations on 13 airport bathrooms.

Details: Updates will include new finishes on the floors, walls and ceilings; improved lighting; and new, modern fixtures.

Family restrooms will also get adult changing tables.

The restrooms included are across from the north checkpoint, in the food court and on concourse C.

By the numbers: The $2.74 million project will be overseen by Ozanne Construction Co., which was awarded the contract via competitive bidding.

What's next: Construction is expected to last through spring 2025.