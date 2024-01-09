New NA beer option now available at Giant Eagle

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

These options are now available at Giant Eagle. Photo: Courtesy of Go Brewing

Go Brewing, a Chicago-based non-alcoholic craft brewery, has entered the Ohio market.

Driving the news: Three of the brand's most popular NA beers arrived on the shelves of Giant Eagle last week:

Between the (assembly) lines: Go Brewing's founder, Joe Chura, is a former assembly line worker for Ford.

He established the company in 2023 after his drinking became unhealthy during COVID and has since become an advocate for "mindful alcohol consumption."

💭 Sam's thought bubble: I'm by no means an NA beer connoisseur, but I enjoyed a hazy IPA from Athletic Brewing Co. last year, and I'm eager to give Go Brewing a shot during my own modified Dry January.

Go deeper: More Dry January beer options