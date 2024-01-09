Jan 9, 2024 - Food and Drink
New NA beer option now available at Giant Eagle
Go Brewing, a Chicago-based non-alcoholic craft brewery, has entered the Ohio market.
Driving the news: Three of the brand's most popular NA beers arrived on the shelves of Giant Eagle last week:
- Suspended in a Sunbeam Pilsner (Gold Medalist at the 2023 Best of Craft Beer Awards)
- Sunshine State Tropical IPA (Silver Medalist at the 2023 Best of Craft Beer Awards)
- Not Just Another Story Double IPA
Between the (assembly) lines: Go Brewing's founder, Joe Chura, is a former assembly line worker for Ford.
- He established the company in 2023 after his drinking became unhealthy during COVID and has since become an advocate for "mindful alcohol consumption."
💭 Sam's thought bubble: I'm by no means an NA beer connoisseur, but I enjoyed a hazy IPA from Athletic Brewing Co. last year, and I'm eager to give Go Brewing a shot during my own modified Dry January.
