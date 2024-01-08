Cleveland's municipal flag was adopted in 1895 and has been in desperate need of a makeover for decades.

Driving the news: A group of passionate Clevelanders is spearheading a plan to develop a new city flag, one that — like Chicago's or Washington, D.C.'s or Tulsa, Oklahoma's — is instantly recognizable and embraced as a symbol of civic pride.

What's happening: The group, CLE Flag, has created an online survey that it's disseminating to as many groups as possible across the city in the hopes of pinpointing the colors and images that resonate most with locals.

The process is modeled after the one used by the City of Milwaukee, which adopted a new flag through citizen engagement in 2016.

What they're saying: "Through this symbol, we aim to inspire pride and unity, fostering a shared sense of belonging and representation for all residents as we embark on the next phase of our city's growth and development," the group wrote in a statement.

Of note: One of the members of CLE Flag is a Cleveland-based Axios employee who alerted us to their efforts.

Another is Andrew Burkle, co-owner and lead photographer at BurkleHagen Studio — best known in Cleveland for their mouthwatering food photography.

Between the lines: The flag would need to be introduced — and approved — via ordinance by the Cleveland City Council to be formally adopted by the city.

CLE Flag says it has had productive contact with Mayor Justin Bibb's administration and City Council, but it is concerned foremost with creating a design that's embraced by residents.

What's next: CLE Flag is assembling a roster of diverse graphic designers who live in, or have a tie to, Cleveland and is hosting a meeting later this month with presentations from a local historian and Ted Kaye of the North American Vexillological Association and author of "Good Flag, Bad Flag."

After designs are submitted, the plan is to convene a representative committee to whittle down submissions and make a final selection.

The group hopes to unveil Cleveland's flag by Flag Day (June 14).

📱 You can fill out the survey here and follow along on social media: Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.