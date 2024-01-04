What would a Browns Super Bowl mean to Cleveland?

Share on email (opens in new window)

Flacco around and find out. Photo: Cooper Neill/Getty Images

What would a Browns Super Bowl win mean to Cleveland sports fans? Driving the news: Cleveland has clinched the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs, and quarterback Joe Flacco has fans feeling the magic.

Why it matters: The Browns have never won a Super Bowl. Cleveland is one of two franchises (along with the Detroit Lions) who have never even appeared in one.

The Browns did win four NFL championships between 1950 and 1964, but that was before the NFL and AFL merged to give us the modern-day NFL.

The intrigue: We know a Super Bowl would mean a lot, but where would it rank in the pantheon of Cleveland sports?

Would the Browns' first Super Bowl win be more meaningful than the Guardians' first World Series crown since 1948?

Where would LeBron James and the Cavs' 2016 NBA championship rank?

What's next: Vote in our poll below.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove the deadline to participate in the poll.