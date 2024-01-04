Jan 4, 2024 - Sports
What would a Browns Super Bowl mean to Cleveland?
What would a Browns Super Bowl win mean to Cleveland sports fans?
Driving the news: Cleveland has clinched the fifth seed in the AFC playoffs, and quarterback Joe Flacco has fans feeling the magic.
Why it matters: The Browns have never won a Super Bowl. Cleveland is one of two franchises (along with the Detroit Lions) who have never even appeared in one.
- The Browns did win four NFL championships between 1950 and 1964, but that was before the NFL and AFL merged to give us the modern-day NFL.
The intrigue: We know a Super Bowl would mean a lot, but where would it rank in the pantheon of Cleveland sports?
- Would the Browns' first Super Bowl win be more meaningful than the Guardians' first World Series crown since 1948?
- Where would LeBron James and the Cavs' 2016 NBA championship rank?
What's next: Vote in our poll below.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove the deadline to participate in the poll.
