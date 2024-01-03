10 Cleveland restaurants opening in 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cleveland's dining scene is constantly in flux, with anticipated restaurants opening and favorites closing year-round. Why it matters: 2024 looks to be no different, with a wide range of eateries set to debut from some well-known names in the local food scene.

The intrigue: We picked 10 restaurants whose openings you'll want to keep an eye on and make reservations for in the coming months.

🥩 Steak

Opening: Early 2024

Details: Former Guardians manager Terry Francona and partners Jason Beudert and Chelsea Williams plan to open Steak in the space formerly occupied by Parallax in Tremont.

Steak will offer an 8-ounce Coulotte steak, salad, house-made rolls and hand-cut fries for a fixed price of $30.

🍕 Lil Ronnie's Pizzeria

Opening: Early 2024

Details: The team behind the winner of our best pizza contest, Il Rione, is opening a satellite pizzeria on Professor Avenue in Gordon Square.

Lil Ronnie's will be more of a takeout, New York City-style slice spot located next to Edison's Pub.

🍗 AJ Rocco's

Opening: March

Details: The bar/restaurant in Gateway District closed its space at 816 Huron Road in 2019 but is reopening — and expanding — at 828 Huron Road.

The new, two-story venue will feature a full kitchen and event space with mahogany furniture, exposed brick, and vaulted ceilings.

🥕 Market 42

Opening: Spring

Details: Market 42 isn't so much a restaurant but a multifaceted public market that looks to become Brunswick's version of West Side Market.

The 25,000-square-foot space on Pearl Road will feature more than 30 vendors, including a dozen restaurants as part of a large food hall.

🌮 Agave & Rye

Opening: Spring

Details: Agave & Rye is bringing its large selection of gourmet tacos and bourbon to Eton Chagrin Boulevard.

It's the second Northeast Ohio spot for the Kentucky-based restaurant, which opened a location in Cleveland's Warehouse District in August 2022.

🍩 Haute Donuts

Opening: Summer

Details: Restaurateurs Zach Ladner and Carl Quagliata opened Gio's Pastaria in the Van Aken District Market Hall in November and will follow up with Haute Donuts this summer.

The concept is described as "gourmet doughnuts" with vegan options.

🍕 Boom's Pizza

Opening: Summer

Details: The Van Aken District has been piling up new eateries, which will include a Boom's Pizza location at the space formerly occupied by Michael's Genuine.

Chefs Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett opened Boom's first location in Lakewood in January 2023.

🍔 Charter House Grille

Opening: Summer

Details: Entrepreneur Chris King purchased the space previously occupied by Bistro 185 on East 185th Street.

The restaurant will feature American cuisine with craft cocktails.

🥖 Kiln

Opening: Late summer

Details: Chef Doug Katz and business partner Todd Thompson will open Kiln in the booming Van Aken District in the space formerly occupied by Shake It.

The concept is described as a "modern take on a classic European bistro."

🥩 Oliva Steakhouse

Opening: Early fall

Details: Lola and Luca Sema — owners of Luca Italian Cuisine, Luca West and Acqua di Luca — will expand their dining portfolio with an intimate steakhouse.