10 Cleveland restaurants opening in 2024
Cleveland's dining scene is constantly in flux, with anticipated restaurants opening and favorites closing year-round.
Why it matters: 2024 looks to be no different, with a wide range of eateries set to debut from some well-known names in the local food scene.
The intrigue: We picked 10 restaurants whose openings you'll want to keep an eye on and make reservations for in the coming months.
🥩 Steak
Opening: Early 2024
Details: Former Guardians manager Terry Francona and partners Jason Beudert and Chelsea Williams plan to open Steak in the space formerly occupied by Parallax in Tremont.
- Steak will offer an 8-ounce Coulotte steak, salad, house-made rolls and hand-cut fries for a fixed price of $30.
Opening: Early 2024
Details: The team behind the winner of our best pizza contest, Il Rione, is opening a satellite pizzeria on Professor Avenue in Gordon Square.
- Lil Ronnie's will be more of a takeout, New York City-style slice spot located next to Edison's Pub.
Opening: March
Details: The bar/restaurant in Gateway District closed its space at 816 Huron Road in 2019 but is reopening — and expanding — at 828 Huron Road.
- The new, two-story venue will feature a full kitchen and event space with mahogany furniture, exposed brick, and vaulted ceilings.
Opening: Spring
Details: Market 42 isn't so much a restaurant but a multifaceted public market that looks to become Brunswick's version of West Side Market.
- The 25,000-square-foot space on Pearl Road will feature more than 30 vendors, including a dozen restaurants as part of a large food hall.
Opening: Spring
Details: Agave & Rye is bringing its large selection of gourmet tacos and bourbon to Eton Chagrin Boulevard.
- It's the second Northeast Ohio spot for the Kentucky-based restaurant, which opened a location in Cleveland's Warehouse District in August 2022.
Opening: Summer
Details: Restaurateurs Zach Ladner and Carl Quagliata opened Gio's Pastaria in the Van Aken District Market Hall in November and will follow up with Haute Donuts this summer.
- The concept is described as "gourmet doughnuts" with vegan options.
Opening: Summer
Details: The Van Aken District has been piling up new eateries, which will include a Boom's Pizza location at the space formerly occupied by Michael's Genuine.
- Chefs Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett opened Boom's first location in Lakewood in January 2023.
Opening: Summer
Details: Entrepreneur Chris King purchased the space previously occupied by Bistro 185 on East 185th Street.
- The restaurant will feature American cuisine with craft cocktails.
🥖 Kiln
Opening: Late summer
Details: Chef Doug Katz and business partner Todd Thompson will open Kiln in the booming Van Aken District in the space formerly occupied by Shake It.
- The concept is described as a "modern take on a classic European bistro."
Opening: Early fall
Details: Lola and Luca Sema — owners of Luca Italian Cuisine, Luca West and Acqua di Luca — will expand their dining portfolio with an intimate steakhouse.
- The new restaurant will be located in the space formerly occupied by Osteria di Valerio e Al in downtown's Warehouse District.
