A Cleveland edition of Monopoly, a localized version of the classic board game, arrived in October.

Flashback: This is not the first official Cleveland version of Monopoly. One was released in 1996, and you can still buy used copies online.

State of play: The latest version comes from game company Top Trumps and features more than 30 well-known Cleveland attractions and businesses, including Cleveland Clinic, Edgewater Beach and Terminal Tower.

I recently played it to see if it's worth the $45 price tag.

My take: 😐 Meh. A few generic photos and names are the only thing separating it from dozens of other "city editions" of Monopoly that Top Trumps produces.

It would be nice to have custom game pieces outside of the traditional Monopoly ones, which Late for the Sky attempted with its bootleg versions.

Between the lines: My biggest gripe is some of the "landmarks." Am I really supposed to be excited to own WKYC Studios? And the Cleveland National Air Show is an event, not a property.

Where's Dead Man's Curve, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Playhouse Square, Public Square, West Side Market, A Christmas Story House or any of the sports venues?

The bottom line: It's nice to see local institutions like Brewnuts and Karamu House featured in a board game.