What it's like playing Monopoly, the Cleveland edition
A Cleveland edition of Monopoly, a localized version of the classic board game, arrived in October.
Flashback: This is not the first official Cleveland version of Monopoly. One was released in 1996, and you can still buy used copies online.
State of play: The latest version comes from game company Top Trumps and features more than 30 well-known Cleveland attractions and businesses, including Cleveland Clinic, Edgewater Beach and Terminal Tower.
- I recently played it to see if it's worth the $45 price tag.
My take: 😐 Meh. A few generic photos and names are the only thing separating it from dozens of other "city editions" of Monopoly that Top Trumps produces.
- It would be nice to have custom game pieces outside of the traditional Monopoly ones, which Late for the Sky attempted with its bootleg versions.
Between the lines: My biggest gripe is some of the "landmarks." Am I really supposed to be excited to own WKYC Studios? And the Cleveland National Air Show is an event, not a property.
- Where's Dead Man's Curve, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Playhouse Square, Public Square, West Side Market, A Christmas Story House or any of the sports venues?
The bottom line: It's nice to see local institutions like Brewnuts and Karamu House featured in a board game.
- Yes, but: The 1996 version feels more definitive, even if it is out of date.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.