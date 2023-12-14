Hobbits from Lord of the Rings to headline Cleveland 2024 Fan Expo
Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin are coming to Cleveland.
Driving the news: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played the four central Hobbits in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, will headline the Fan Expo in Cleveland next spring.
- Marvel's "Daredevil" star Charlie Cox and action star Danny Trejo have also committed to attend.
Details: The third annual event will be at Cleveland's Huntington Convention Center from April 12-14.
- Fans will get to meet celebrities from across TV and movie genres and can expect cosplay and merchandise out the wazoo.
Between the lines: More stars will be announced in the coming months, but the rare Hobbit reunion — with autographs, photos and a live show featuring all four — is a significant get for the local Expo.
🎟️ Be smart: Tickets are already on sale — single day ($28), three day ($79) — and would make a fun Christmas gift for the LOTR lover in your life.
