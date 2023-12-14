Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

From L-R: Billy Boyd, Elijah Wood, Sean Astin and Dominic Monaghan. Photo: Courtesy of Fan Expo HQ

Frodo, Sam, Merry and Pippin are coming to Cleveland.

Driving the news: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd, who played the four central Hobbits in Peter Jackson's "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, will headline the Fan Expo in Cleveland next spring.

Marvel's "Daredevil" star Charlie Cox and action star Danny Trejo have also committed to attend.

Details: The third annual event will be at Cleveland's Huntington Convention Center from April 12-14.

Fans will get to meet celebrities from across TV and movie genres and can expect cosplay and merchandise out the wazoo.

Between the lines: More stars will be announced in the coming months, but the rare Hobbit reunion — with autographs, photos and a live show featuring all four — is a significant get for the local Expo.

🎟️ Be smart: Tickets are already on sale — single day ($28), three day ($79) — and would make a fun Christmas gift for the LOTR lover in your life.