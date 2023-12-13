A new process for disbursing vacant lots in Cleveland

The City of Cleveland is reimagining its process for disbursing vacant lots by proactively seeking development partners and creating a pricing structure that incentivizes purchases in neighborhoods ravaged by redlining.

Why it matters: Cleveland has an overabundance of vacant land. Of the city's 167,000 total parcels, 33,000 (roughly 20%) are vacant.

At more than 6,000 total acres, this land covers the equivalent of three Hopkins International Airports.

What's happening: The Western Reserve Land Conservancy, alongside the city and other nonprofit partners, recently developed CLEVLOT, or the Cleveland Vacant Land Opportunity Tool, with a grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The purpose of the grant was to help develop strategies to ensure Cleveland's vacant parcels are restored to their highest and best uses while accelerating environmental justice.

What they're saying: Alyssa Hernandez, Cleveland's director of community development, said at a CLEVLOT forum last week that Cleveland's vacant lot process had been "rooted in reaction," almost always beginning with a resident application.

Yes, but: The plan now is to analyze lots, proactively determine preferred uses (housing, green space, urban agriculture, etc.) and pursue partnerships with agencies and individuals whose goals align with the city's.

By the numbers: Pricing will now be done in tiers. Under the city's "neighborhood typologies," lots in the city's most-developed neighborhoods will be $10 per square foot.

In "middle neighborhoods," lots will cost $3 per square foot. And in so-called "opportunity neighborhoods," including most of the city's southeast side, lots will cost $0.70 per square foot.

Currently, city lots are sold for $200 for most uses. But in recent years, parcels in higher market areas like Ohio City and Tremont have required individual appraisals.

Between the lines: Hernandez said the city may modify the pricing structure for mission-driven organizations pursuing uses that meet a community benefit — like Habitat for Humanity building affordable housing.

What's next: WRLC and the city are working to build an online application portal at the Cleveland Land Bank with automated pricing and other features to make the application process more user-friendly.

Go deeper: Check out the CLEVLOT project timeline and community resources here.