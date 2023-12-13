Cleveland's depressing 2023 Google search trends
Cleveland ranked fifth in the U.S. in top trending searches for "temp agencies near me," according to Google's "Local Year in Search."
Why it matters: The recap is Google's version of Spotify Wrapped. It can serve as a shorthand for what was on the minds of people in our area in 2023.
Zoom in: Our most searched TV show? HBO's "The Last of Us."
- Our most searched concert tour? Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift.
Between the lines: The "near me" searches are often the most illuminating because they're locale-specific, and Cleveland's are pretty grim.
- The five most-popular terms in that category were "air quality," "pawn shop," "rage room," "food pantry" and "temp agencies."
🤕 The bottom line: Clevelanders aren't just anxious about living in the fallout of forest fires and train explosions; they also appear to be poor, angry, hungry and out of work.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.