Cleveland's depressing 2023 Google search trends

Cleveland ranked fifth in the U.S. in top trending searches for "temp agencies near me," according to Google's "Local Year in Search."

Why it matters: The recap is Google's version of Spotify Wrapped. It can serve as a shorthand for what was on the minds of people in our area in 2023.

Zoom in: Our most searched TV show? HBO's "The Last of Us."

Our most searched concert tour? Unsurprisingly, Taylor Swift.

Between the lines: The "near me" searches are often the most illuminating because they're locale-specific, and Cleveland's are pretty grim.

The five most-popular terms in that category were "air quality," "pawn shop," "rage room," "food pantry" and "temp agencies."

🤕 The bottom line: Clevelanders aren't just anxious about living in the fallout of forest fires and train explosions; they also appear to be poor, angry, hungry and out of work.