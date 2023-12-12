Share on email (opens in new window)

(L) Terrestrial at dusk; (R) a Terrestrial beer on an afternoon earlier this year. Photos: Sam Allard/Axios

Terrestrial Brewing Co. last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection — but it's staying open and could still grow.

What happened: The dog-friendly west side brewery overlooking the Norfolk-Southern train tracks and Edgewater Park planned a restaurant and event space expansion in 2019, but the pandemic derailed the project.

What they're saying: "Due to numerous circumstances outside our control, we experienced significant delays and costs associated with the expansion project," owners Ryan Bennett and Ralph Sgro told Cleveland.com.

"The decision is unfortunate, but we are confident this will enable the business to continue, as well as grow."

By the numbers: Per the Cleveland Business Journal, Terrestrial listed assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million in its filing.

Its largest creditor, with about $1 million in claims, is a North Carolina-based bank.

Of note: The brewery will remain fully open during the bankruptcy proceedings.