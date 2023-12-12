Terrestrial Brewing files for bankruptcy
Terrestrial Brewing Co. last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection — but it's staying open and could still grow.
What happened: The dog-friendly west side brewery overlooking the Norfolk-Southern train tracks and Edgewater Park planned a restaurant and event space expansion in 2019, but the pandemic derailed the project.
What they're saying: "Due to numerous circumstances outside our control, we experienced significant delays and costs associated with the expansion project," owners Ryan Bennett and Ralph Sgro told Cleveland.com.
- "The decision is unfortunate, but we are confident this will enable the business to continue, as well as grow."
By the numbers: Per the Cleveland Business Journal, Terrestrial listed assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million in its filing.
- Its largest creditor, with about $1 million in claims, is a North Carolina-based bank.
Of note: The brewery will remain fully open during the bankruptcy proceedings.
