Dec 12, 2023 - News

Terrestrial Brewing files for bankruptcy

headshot
Side by side images: an exterior shot of Terrestrial Brewing Company in Cleveland (brick building), and beer in a Terrestrial glass

(L) Terrestrial at dusk; (R) a Terrestrial beer on an afternoon earlier this year. Photos: Sam Allard/Axios

Terrestrial Brewing Co. last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection — but it's staying open and could still grow.

What happened: The dog-friendly west side brewery overlooking the Norfolk-Southern train tracks and Edgewater Park planned a restaurant and event space expansion in 2019, but the pandemic derailed the project.

What they're saying: "Due to numerous circumstances outside our control, we experienced significant delays and costs associated with the expansion project," owners Ryan Bennett and Ralph Sgro told Cleveland.com.

  • "The decision is unfortunate, but we are confident this will enable the business to continue, as well as grow."

By the numbers: Per the Cleveland Business Journal, Terrestrial listed assets of less than $50,000 and liabilities between $1 million and $10 million in its filing.

  • Its largest creditor, with about $1 million in claims, is a North Carolina-based bank.

Of note: The brewery will remain fully open during the bankruptcy proceedings.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more