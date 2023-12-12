Akron's Jessica Michael Davis brings home her film "Escaping Ohio"
Akron native Jessica Michael Davis escaped Ohio 10 years ago, and now she's looking back.
Driving the news: The LeBron James Family Foundation's House Three Thirty event space will host a red-carpet premiere of Davis' film "Escaping Ohio" in Akron on Wednesday.
Why it matters: Davis wrote, directed and stars in "Escaping Ohio," a film based on her life growing up in Akron.
Details: The film stars Davis as Sam, a high school graduate who must decide whether she wants to leave the comfort of her hometown to pursue her dreams.
- "Escaping isn't a bad thing," Davis tells Axios. "It's a good thing in that it shows how hard it is to leave because you love these people and this community around you."
Flashback: Davis began working on "Escaping Ohio" in 2020, releasing it first as a short film before deciding to do more with the characters.
- "So many people say they resonate with the film even if they're not from Ohio," Davis says. "The summer between high school graduation and college speaks to a lot of people when your whole life is ahead of you but you're still figuring it out."
The intrigue: Davis faced a choice herself back in 2014 when she received a full scholarship to study science at the University of Akron.
- Davis enrolled but eventually left for New York to pursue dancing and then acting.
State of play: Things come full circle tomorrow for Davis, who now resides in Los Angeles.
- "Most of my family still lives in Akron," Davis says. "It makes me emotional that I could inspire a younger person from my hometown."
What's next: Davis says she recently signed an agent and will be auditioning for various acting roles.
- She is also working on writing and directing two films, including one set in Ohio and another she'd like to film here.
If you go: Wednesday's premiere screening starts at 6:30pm.
- Tickets are $10.
