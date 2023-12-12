Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Jessica Michael Davis and Collin Kelly-Sordelet in "Escaping Ohio." Photo: Courtesy of 360 Agency

Akron native Jessica Michael Davis escaped Ohio 10 years ago, and now she's looking back.

Driving the news: The LeBron James Family Foundation's House Three Thirty event space will host a red-carpet premiere of Davis' film "Escaping Ohio" in Akron on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Davis wrote, directed and stars in "Escaping Ohio," a film based on her life growing up in Akron.

Details: The film stars Davis as Sam, a high school graduate who must decide whether she wants to leave the comfort of her hometown to pursue her dreams.

"Escaping isn't a bad thing," Davis tells Axios. "It's a good thing in that it shows how hard it is to leave because you love these people and this community around you."

Flashback: Davis began working on "Escaping Ohio" in 2020, releasing it first as a short film before deciding to do more with the characters.

"So many people say they resonate with the film even if they're not from Ohio," Davis says. "The summer between high school graduation and college speaks to a lot of people when your whole life is ahead of you but you're still figuring it out."

The intrigue: Davis faced a choice herself back in 2014 when she received a full scholarship to study science at the University of Akron.

Davis enrolled but eventually left for New York to pursue dancing and then acting.

State of play: Things come full circle tomorrow for Davis, who now resides in Los Angeles.

"Most of my family still lives in Akron," Davis says. "It makes me emotional that I could inspire a younger person from my hometown."

What's next: Davis says she recently signed an agent and will be auditioning for various acting roles.

She is also working on writing and directing two films, including one set in Ohio and another she'd like to film here.

If you go: Wednesday's premiere screening starts at 6:30pm.