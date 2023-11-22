Share on email (opens in new window)

One of Strus' two thunderous dunks this week. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

After some early wobbles, the Cavs are humming. Record: 8-6; Last week: (4-6).

Weekly slate: Win at Portland (109-95); Win vs. Detroit (108-100); Win vs. Denver (121-109); Win at Philadelphia (122-119).

The big picture: It was an electrifying week, in which the resilient squad dispensed with subpar opponents (Portland, Detroit) and slayed giants of the Western and Eastern conferences (Denver, Philly).

✅ Weekly winner(s): Max Strus was acquired as a sharpshooter, but his monster dunks in back-to-back games, heady passing and pesky defense have made him indispensable.

Only Strus and Evan Mobley have started every game so far.

Plus: Jarrett Allen has been working himself back into form after a preseason bone bruise. He reasserted his defensive bona fides by absolutely flummoxing Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets.

Allen's +42 in that matchup was the third-highest single-game plus/minus in Cavs franchise history.

❎ Weekly loser: Ty Jerome, the team's backup point guard, who has been out since Oct. 28 with an ankle sprain. The ascendance of undrafted rookie Craig Porter Jr. will complicate Jerome's return to the rotation.

By the numbers: Tristan Thompson recorded his 451st block as a Cavalier in last night's victory against Philadelphia, surpassing Jim Chones and moving into fifth on the franchise leaderboard.

One fun thing: Dean Wade, who hit a crazy, buzzer-beating three-pointer in the Nuggets game Sunday, turned 27 on Monday.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Miami; Saturday vs. Los Angeles Lakers; Sunday vs. Toronto; Tuesday vs. Atlanta.