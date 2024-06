Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Rolling Stones are hitting the road again in 2024, including a stop at Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15. Driving the news: The band announced its 16-city tour Tuesday, which starts April 28 in Houston and concludes on July 17 in Santa Clara, California.

The Stones' famous tongue logo appeared on Cleveland's Terminal Tower this past weekend, signifying an announcement was imminent.

Flashback: Mick Jagger and company haven't played Cleveland since October 2002.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band was scheduled for a stadium show in 2020, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The big picture: The trek arrives 60 years after the Stones' first tour of the U.S. and celebrates their well-received 24th studio album, "Hackney Diamonds," released last month.

If you go: Tickets go on sale on Dec. 1 via Ticketmaster.