Thanksgiving is this Thursday, somehow. Northeast Ohio residents (and visitors) trying to preemptively burn some calories before the big meal have no shortage of options.

What's happening: Turkey trots, the longstanding tradition of holding fun runs and races the morning of the holiday.

Here are several area turkey trots this year:

Cleveland Turkey Trot: 8:45am/9:30am at the corner of East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue downtown, $40.

Cleveland's grandpappy of turkey trots weaves through downtown and Ohio City.

Aurora Turkey Trot & Mashed Potato Mile: 8am/8:30am at Aurora High School, $30.

Non-perishable food donations will go to local food pantry Volunteers of America.

Chagrin Falls Turkey Trot: 9am at Chagrin Falls High School, $25.

Penton Memorial 10k Cross Country Turkey Trot: 8:30am at Lorain County Community College, $25.

The rugged 10k will traverse the LCCC cross-country course.

Turkey Dash 5k: 9am at Avon High School, $40.

The annual Thanksgiving tradition in Avon is a fundraiser for the Karen P. Nakon Breast Cancer Foundation.

Plus: If you don't run Thursday but get in a repentant mood by the weekend, you can always try the Pigskin Classic, an annual downtown Cleveland race before the OSU-Michigan game.

10am Saturday.

🥶 Be smart: Layer up, as the Thanksgiving forecast is extremely chilly (low of 28). It should warm up to a more temperate 38 as the morning progresses.