Thanksgiving is this Thursday, somehow. Northeast Ohio residents (and visitors) trying to preemptively burn some calories before the big meal have no shortage of options.
What's happening: Turkey trots, the longstanding tradition of holding fun runs and races the morning of the holiday.
- Here are several area turkey trots this year:
Cleveland Turkey Trot: 8:45am/9:30am at the corner of East 9th Street and Lakeside Avenue downtown, $40.
- Cleveland's grandpappy of turkey trots weaves through downtown and Ohio City.
Aurora Turkey Trot & Mashed Potato Mile: 8am/8:30am at Aurora High School, $30.
- Non-perishable food donations will go to local food pantry Volunteers of America.
Chagrin Falls Turkey Trot: 9am at Chagrin Falls High School, $25.
Penton Memorial 10k Cross Country Turkey Trot: 8:30am at Lorain County Community College, $25.
- The rugged 10k will traverse the LCCC cross-country course.
Turkey Dash 5k: 9am at Avon High School, $40.
Plus: If you don't run Thursday but get in a repentant mood by the weekend, you can always try the Pigskin Classic, an annual downtown Cleveland race before the OSU-Michigan game.
🥶 Be smart: Layer up, as the Thanksgiving forecast is extremely chilly (low of 28). It should warm up to a more temperate 38 as the morning progresses.