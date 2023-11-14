Nov 14, 2023 - News

Kent State alums release canned Jungle Juice

headshot
A can of "Jungle Juice" in front of a branded package of the same product, in purple light.

Jungle Juice creators say it is the first non-carbonated "hard fruit punch" on the market in the U.S. Photo: Courtesy of Spencer Forrest

Have you ever been nostalgic for jungle juice — that famed improvised batch brew from your college years — but weren't particularly eager to drink something ladled out of a garbage can?

Driving the news: You're in luck. Two Kent State University alums released a "hard fruit punch" beverage last month in Northeast Ohio.

The intrigue: Jungle Juice is currently the only non-carbonated alcoholic fruit punch on the market in the United States, co-founder Spencer Forrest, 24, tells Axios.

By the numbers: Jungle Juice is 6.0% ABV, costs $19.99 per 12-pack and weighs in at 165 calories per can.

Where to find it: The product is now on sale at 55 locations — mostly convenience stores and gas stations — across the region, with a handful clustered in Lakewood and Cleveland's southwest side.

🎓 Campus cred: Jungle Juice launched at Kent State's homecoming weekend and quickly sold out, Forrest said.

  • As the brand grows, it will continue to hold special events on college campuses to build recognition.
  • Next up: Ohio University and Ohio State University in the first quarter of 2024.
