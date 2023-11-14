Kent State alums release canned Jungle Juice
Have you ever been nostalgic for jungle juice — that famed improvised batch brew from your college years — but weren't particularly eager to drink something ladled out of a garbage can?
Driving the news: You're in luck. Two Kent State University alums released a "hard fruit punch" beverage last month in Northeast Ohio.
The intrigue: Jungle Juice is currently the only non-carbonated alcoholic fruit punch on the market in the United States, co-founder Spencer Forrest, 24, tells Axios.
- Mom Water, another non-carbonated alcoholic canned beverage, has become widely popular with six different fruity flavors.
By the numbers: Jungle Juice is 6.0% ABV, costs $19.99 per 12-pack and weighs in at 165 calories per can.
Where to find it: The product is now on sale at 55 locations — mostly convenience stores and gas stations — across the region, with a handful clustered in Lakewood and Cleveland's southwest side.
🎓 Campus cred: Jungle Juice launched at Kent State's homecoming weekend and quickly sold out, Forrest said.
- As the brand grows, it will continue to hold special events on college campuses to build recognition.
- Next up: Ohio University and Ohio State University in the first quarter of 2024.
