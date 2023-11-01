Cost of attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game
The price of attending an NBA game isn't what it used to be.
By the numbers: A family of four will spend, on average, $217.05 at a Cavaliers game for four of the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs this season.
- That's actually down more than $10 from last season.
The big picture: The average cost across the league is $304.64, up $16.26 per game.
Zoom out: The New York Knicks' games are the priciest to see this winter at $745.18; the Charlotte Hornets will cost you the least, $158.72, according to Bookies.com.
What they did: Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending an NBA game in each area using the cheapest available ticket for home games in December and January on Ticketmaster.
The bottom line: It's still a lot of money, but Clevelanders should feel lucky to see a competitive team for less than the league average.
