Midnight Owl Brewing Co. opens in Shaker Heights
After the abrupt closing of The Spotted Owl in Tremont last year, Northeast Ohio needed a good tavern with "Owl" in its name.
Driving the news: Husband-and-wife team Joel Warger and Rosemary Mudry have you covered. They opened Midnight Owl, their 100-seat brewpub on Chagrin Boulevard on Saturday.
Why it matters: The brewery is the first in Shaker Heights, and the latest project from Warger, who helmed the brewing operation at Goldhorn after a 14-year run with Great Lakes.
Vibe check: Unfussy, unpretentious, with garage doors fronting Chagrin and the house plants and Amazon chairs you're likely to find in your millennial friends' apartments.
What we drank: The "Wise Old Owl" altbier and "Haze Ho, Let's Go" hazy IPA, two of the six initial beers on draft.
Verdict: Two thumbs up. Rock solid beers from a guy known to brew exceptional versions of European standards.
Between the lines: The food menu is mostly pub staples — soft pretzels, smash burgers — but don't sleep on the empanadas, an homage to Warger and Mudry's time in Argentina, masterfully prepared by chef Edgard Sanchez.
Be smart: The brewery is across from the Van Aken District and the terminus of the RTA's Blue Line.
- Take the Rapid, and don't stress about driving home tipsy.
