Mariah Carey bringing Christmas tour to Cleveland

Mariah Carey performs on stage during Christmas.

Happy holidays from Mariah. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

If all Clevelanders want for Christmas is Mariah Carey, then they've got her.

Driving the news: Carey will stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Dec. 7 as part of her "Merry Christmas One and All!" tour.

  • It marks Carey's first concert in Cleveland in 20 years.

Flashback: She was scheduled to make two stops in Cleveland in 2017 — first with Lionel Richie that April and then for a Christmas concert in Northfield Park in November.

  • Both shows were canceled.

By the numbers: Carey has released two holiday albums during her career, including 1994's "Merry Christmas" and 2010's "Merry Christmas II You."

If you go: Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9am Friday with prices starting at $60.

