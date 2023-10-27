United Airlines flight attendants rally at Hopkins

United Airlines flight attendants in Cleveland joined their colleagues in nearly 20 U.S. cities Thursday in a nationwide day of action to push for an improved union contract.

Driving the news: United announced "record-setting profits" in a third-quarter earnings report last week, with $1.5 billion in total income and a 12.5% increase in year-over-year revenue.

Why it matters: Flight attendants, who interact with passengers as the face of the airline, believe they deserve a fair share of those earnings.

Between the lines: Melinda Beal, president of the Association of Flight Attendants' local chapter in Cleveland, told Axios that attendants are only paid for time in the air. They want a United contract that compensates them for time spent boarding, deplaning, and for time between flights.

What they're saying: "United Airlines you can't hide; we can see your greedy side," the demonstrators chanted outside the Hopkins main terminal's upper level.

"United Airlines you're no good; pay your workers like you should."

The other side: A United spokesperson told Axios that negotiators completed on Wednesday multiple sections of an amended union contract with the Association of Flight Attendants.