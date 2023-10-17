Share on email (opens in new window)

The sweet sounds of Baldwin Wallace. Photo: Courtesy of Baldwin Wallace University

Cleveland is home to one of the nation's best music business schools.

Driving the news: Baldwin Wallace University has been named one of Billboard Magazine's 2023 Top Music Business Schools for the third time since 2020.

Zoom in: It was the only Ohio college to make the list of 40 schools.

Zoom out: Most of the others listed are located in music hubs such as New York, Los Angeles, Nashville and London.

Between the lines: Baldwin Wallace's music industry program combines courses from the school's Conservatory of Music and Carmel Boyer School of Business.

The school holds partnerships with local institutions such as the Agora and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, as well as the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles.

What they're saying: Sean Murphy, assistant professor of arts management and entrepreneurship, touted BW's real-world focus in a press release.