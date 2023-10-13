Rich Paul's memoir is a love letter to Cleveland
What do sports superagent Rich Paul and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb have in common?
- Quite a bit, it turns out.
The intrigue: Both emerged from Cleveland east side neighborhoods — Paul from Glenville, Bibb from Mount Pleasant — and both have become standouts in their respective fields after overcoming personal and academic obstacles.
Driving the news: Paul, founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group and LeBron James' agent, appeared in conversation with Bibb on Wednesday night at Tri-C to promote his new book, "Lucky Me."
Why it matters: He framed both his Tri-C appearance and his memoir — he handed out free copies to attendees — as a "giveback" to the people and the city that made him who he is.
What they're saying: "My dad's store was my Clark [University] and my Morehouse," Paul said. "Glenville was my Ford assembly plant."
- "I am a product of this city, and that's why I keep coming back."
What happened: In a wide-ranging conversation, Paul told Bibb about his upbringing, the tough-love lessons he learned from his father, and the wisdom he's gleaned in the professional sports world.
Between the lines: Paul said he wrote the book specifically for young people — instead of producing a movie or digital media series — because he wants to encourage them to read, and to see themselves in his success story.
The bottom line: "It's a grind," Paul said, when asked what Cleveland has taught him.
- "Everything is earned. I was born with the DNA that you have to earn it, and so I go to work every day knowing that I still have a long way to go, that I'll have to continue to earn it."
Bibb said both his story and Paul's story were in many ways typical for Cleveland.
- "I hope it gives young people hope," he said, "that promise is possible, that opportunity is possible, that dreams are possible."
🎧 Worth a listen: During his media tour, Paul appeared on New York's Hot 97 and talked about bringing his girlfriend, pop star Adele, back to Glenville and St. Clair.
- "They rocked with it," Paul said of the neighborhood's response.
