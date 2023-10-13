Rich Paul's memoir is a love letter to Cleveland

What do sports superagent Rich Paul and Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb have in common?

Quite a bit, it turns out.

The intrigue: Both emerged from Cleveland east side neighborhoods — Paul from Glenville, Bibb from Mount Pleasant — and both have become standouts in their respective fields after overcoming personal and academic obstacles.

Driving the news: Paul, founder and CEO of Klutch Sports Group and LeBron James' agent, appeared in conversation with Bibb on Wednesday night at Tri-C to promote his new book, "Lucky Me."

Why it matters: He framed both his Tri-C appearance and his memoir — he handed out free copies to attendees — as a "giveback" to the people and the city that made him who he is.

What they're saying: "My dad's store was my Clark [University] and my Morehouse," Paul said. "Glenville was my Ford assembly plant."

"I am a product of this city, and that's why I keep coming back."

What happened: In a wide-ranging conversation, Paul told Bibb about his upbringing, the tough-love lessons he learned from his father, and the wisdom he's gleaned in the professional sports world.

Copies of Rich Paul's "Lucky Me," free for attendees. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

Between the lines: Paul said he wrote the book specifically for young people — instead of producing a movie or digital media series — because he wants to encourage them to read, and to see themselves in his success story.

The bottom line: "It's a grind," Paul said, when asked what Cleveland has taught him.

"Everything is earned. I was born with the DNA that you have to earn it, and so I go to work every day knowing that I still have a long way to go, that I'll have to continue to earn it."

Bibb said both his story and Paul's story were in many ways typical for Cleveland.

"I hope it gives young people hope," he said, "that promise is possible, that opportunity is possible, that dreams are possible."

🎧 Worth a listen: During his media tour, Paul appeared on New York's Hot 97 and talked about bringing his girlfriend, pop star Adele, back to Glenville and St. Clair.