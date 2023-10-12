49 mins ago - News
The Savannah Bananas are coming to Cleveland
The wackiest baseball team in America is headed to Progressive Field for an exhibition game next summer.
Why it matters: The Savannah Bananas' unique blend of humor, dance and athleticism has made the team a touring sensation, Axios Columbus reports.
- You'll have to act quickly for a chance at tickets.
How it works: The Georgia-based team is baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, with the yellow-clad Bananas typically facing their rival Savannah Party Animals in pink.
- They play under Banana Ball rules, which dictate a two-hour time limit, outlaw bunting and cause a batter to be out if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly.
The intrigue: You never know what you'll see at a Bananas game.
- There might be ping-pong in the outfield, a backflip catch, a batter on stilts or a twerking umpire.
Details: Fans must join the ticket lottery list by Dec. 1 for an opportunity to buy tickets.
- The game in Cleveland is scheduled for 7pm Aug. 10.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.