The Savannah Bananas are coming to Cleveland

Sam Allard
A baseball team in yellow uniforms kneel on either side of home plate as a player does a backflip

The Bananas in action in Brockton, Massachusetts, this year. Photo: Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

The wackiest baseball team in America is headed to Progressive Field for an exhibition game next summer.

Why it matters: The Savannah Bananas' unique blend of humor, dance and athleticism has made the team a touring sensation, Axios Columbus reports.

  • You'll have to act quickly for a chance at tickets.

How it works: The Georgia-based team is baseball's answer to the Harlem Globetrotters, with the yellow-clad Bananas typically facing their rival Savannah Party Animals in pink.

  • They play under Banana Ball rules, which dictate a two-hour time limit, outlaw bunting and cause a batter to be out if a fan catches a foul ball on the fly.

The intrigue: You never know what you'll see at a Bananas game.

Details: Fans must join the ticket lottery list by Dec. 1 for an opportunity to buy tickets.

  • The game in Cleveland is scheduled for 7pm Aug. 10.
