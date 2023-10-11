Vermillion's Chez Francois is Northeast Ohio's ultimate fine dining experience

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

On a windswept autumn Saturday, six of us piled into my parents' minivan and trekked out to Vermillion, 45 minutes due west of Cleveland, for our semi-regular dinner club.

Our destination: Chez Francois, one of the fanciest — and certainly priciest — restaurants in all of Ohio.

It's the first restaurant I've ever been to where jackets were required for men.

Vibe check: White-tablecloth elegance, but still quaint as all get-out. The stone and wood surfaces lent the dining room the air of a secret cellar in the French countryside.

We sat indoors, but an outdoor dining area overlooks the Vermillion River.

By the numbers: The rotating, seafood-forward menu featured mains in the $50-70 range, with appetizers for $20-40.

An ounce of caviar goes for $150.

What I ate: The Chilean sea bass. My wife ordered the lobster-crusted halibut.

Both came with locally sourced veggies and extremely rich sauces.

💭 My thought bubble: Though the meal was delicious in a conventional way, my sense is the price point had less to do with the food and more to do with the ambience.

Verdict: Stellar service and a pace so unhurried it bordered on extravagant.

Yes, but: The bill was still eye-popping.