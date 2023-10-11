Vermillion's Chez Francois is Northeast Ohio's ultimate fine dining experience
On a windswept autumn Saturday, six of us piled into my parents' minivan and trekked out to Vermillion, 45 minutes due west of Cleveland, for our semi-regular dinner club.
Our destination: Chez Francois, one of the fanciest — and certainly priciest — restaurants in all of Ohio.
- It's the first restaurant I've ever been to where jackets were required for men.
Vibe check: White-tablecloth elegance, but still quaint as all get-out. The stone and wood surfaces lent the dining room the air of a secret cellar in the French countryside.
- We sat indoors, but an outdoor dining area overlooks the Vermillion River.
By the numbers: The rotating, seafood-forward menu featured mains in the $50-70 range, with appetizers for $20-40.
- An ounce of caviar goes for $150.
What I ate: The Chilean sea bass. My wife ordered the lobster-crusted halibut.
- Both came with locally sourced veggies and extremely rich sauces.
💭 My thought bubble: Though the meal was delicious in a conventional way, my sense is the price point had less to do with the food and more to do with the ambience.
Verdict: Stellar service and a pace so unhurried it bordered on extravagant.
Yes, but: The bill was still eye-popping.
- I just don't think a bowl of French onion soup should cost $18 anywhere in the world.
