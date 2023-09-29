Cleveland Beer Week: 7 events to check out
If you love craft beer, good food and pairing the two — which seems like 90% of Clevelanders — this is the week for you.
Driving the news: Cleveland Beer Week kicks off Friday and runs through Oct. 8 at various breweries and restaurants.
Why it matters: This is not just another weeklong, generic celebration of something in Cleveland.
- Beer Week, founded in 2009, predates the rush of other themed weeks — Pierogi Week, Burger Week, Wing Week, etc. — and has a well-rounded list of events to back it up.
Worth your time: Beer Week's website lists more than 100 celebrations. We narrowed it to several standout events.
- Admission is free unless otherwise noted:
Details: You get fresh oysters paired with your favorite beer from Maine Beer and Oxbow Brewing starting at 10am Saturday at Buckeye Beer Engine in Lakewood.
Details: Marengo's Hoof Hearted Brewing provides the fuel for Pins Mechanical Co.'s pinball tournament from 6-9pm Wednesday. You can still sign up for the free tournament.
Details: Face off against some of your favorite local brewers in fun games like cornhole, mini bowling and more from 6-8pm Wednesday at Wild Eagle Saloon in Broadview Heights.
- Tickets are $40 and include 20 beer samples.
Details: One of the most popular events of Beer Week is free sampling of beers from homebrewers in the area from 7-10pm Thursday at the Cleveland Brew Shop on Lorain Avenue.
Details: The Lady Caroline ship gets in on the Beer Week action with a night of beautiful views and 20 beer samples during a three-hour cruise that boards at 6pm.
- Tickets are $55.
🇧🇪 Lambic Night
Details: Buckeye Beer Engine cracks open its selection of Lambic beers — spontaneously fermented ancient beers — just one night a year. That will take place on Oct. 6. from 6-10pm.
Details: Burke Lakefront Airport opens its Signature Flight hangar for a night of more than 100 beers, food, a silent auction and more from 6-10:30pm on Oct. 7.
- Tickets start at $45.
💭 Troy's thought bubble: You'll probably catch me at Chimay Burger & Beer Night at Buckeye Beer Engine on Monday.
- I'm a sucker for a great Belgian beer.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: Masthead beers will be on tap this week at X Indoor Golf in Avon, with $1 from every pint donated to Beer Week charities.
- "Hear that, sweetheart? It's for charity!"
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.