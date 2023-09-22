Share on email (opens in new window)

Books at the Market! Photo: Literary Cleveland (Sign hand-painted by Old Soul Sign Co.)

Did someone say Books at the Market?

Driving the news: Literary Cleveland is hosting a popup at the West Side Market from 11am to 2pm Sunday, vending books and other literary delicacies alongside your favorite butchers, bakers and fishmongers.

Why it matters: The event is part of Cleveland Book Week and follows the Inkubator Writing Conference, one of the largest free writing festivals in the country.

Of note: Mayor Justin Bibb will be on hand for part of the day, handing out free books to promote the Cleveland Reads citywide reading challenge.

And the Rust Belt Humanities Lab will be offering free comic-making workshops.

💭 My thought bubble: I'll be moderating an Inkubator panel on the local journalism scene at 3:30pm Friday. Swing through!

And I'll definitely be popping by the Market on Sunday. For my money, Books at the Market should be a permanent fixture (or at least a recurring event).

What's next: The 88th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards are next Thursday evening at Maltz Performing Arts Center.