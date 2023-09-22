Buy books alongside meat and fish at West Side Market
Did someone say Books at the Market?
Driving the news: Literary Cleveland is hosting a popup at the West Side Market from 11am to 2pm Sunday, vending books and other literary delicacies alongside your favorite butchers, bakers and fishmongers.
Why it matters: The event is part of Cleveland Book Week and follows the Inkubator Writing Conference, one of the largest free writing festivals in the country.
Of note: Mayor Justin Bibb will be on hand for part of the day, handing out free books to promote the Cleveland Reads citywide reading challenge.
- And the Rust Belt Humanities Lab will be offering free comic-making workshops.
💭 My thought bubble: I'll be moderating an Inkubator panel on the local journalism scene at 3:30pm Friday. Swing through!
- And I'll definitely be popping by the Market on Sunday. For my money, Books at the Market should be a permanent fixture (or at least a recurring event).
What's next: The 88th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards are next Thursday evening at Maltz Performing Arts Center.
