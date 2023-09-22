1 hour ago - News

Buy books alongside meat and fish at West Side Market

Sam Allard

Books at the Market! Photo: Literary Cleveland (Sign hand-painted by Old Soul Sign Co.)

Did someone say Books at the Market?

Driving the news: Literary Cleveland is hosting a popup at the West Side Market from 11am to 2pm Sunday, vending books and other literary delicacies alongside your favorite butchers, bakers and fishmongers.

Why it matters: The event is part of Cleveland Book Week and follows the Inkubator Writing Conference, one of the largest free writing festivals in the country.

Of note: Mayor Justin Bibb will be on hand for part of the day, handing out free books to promote the Cleveland Reads citywide reading challenge.

  • And the Rust Belt Humanities Lab will be offering free comic-making workshops.

💭 My thought bubble: I'll be moderating an Inkubator panel on the local journalism scene at 3:30pm Friday. Swing through!

  • And I'll definitely be popping by the Market on Sunday. For my money, Books at the Market should be a permanent fixture (or at least a recurring event).

What's next: The 88th annual Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards are next Thursday evening at Maltz Performing Arts Center.

