Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) earned 2.5 stars in the state of Ohio's 2022-23 school report cards, released yesterday.

Driving the news: New this year, the Ohio Department of Education has moved from a letter grading system (A-F) to stars (1-5).

Why it matters: 90% of districts statewide earned 3 stars or higher, meaning they met or exceeded the state's performance expectations in five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy and graduation.

Districts that consistently perform poorly may eventually be subjected to a state takeover of leadership.

By the numbers: Of the 31 school districts in Cuyahoga County, Cleveland was one of only four not to reach the 3-star threshold overall.

Euclid and Garfield Heights both earned 2.5 stars, and East Cleveland earned 2 stars.

Zoom in: In the category ratings, Cleveland scored highest (4 stars) on progress, which measures the year-over-year academic growth of students. It earned 3 stars in gap closing, which is based on the performance of students in certain subgroups (racial minorities, non-native English speakers, gifted students, students with disabilities, etc.).

Yes, but: CMSD managed only 2 stars in achievement and 1 star in both graduation and early literacy, meaning that "significant support" is required to meet state standards in those areas.

Zoom out: Thirteen suburban districts earned 5-star overall rankings: Bay Village, Beachwood, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Chagrin Falls, Cuyahoga Heights, Fairview Park, Mayfield, North Royalton, Orange, Rocky River, Solon, Strongsville and Westlake.

Go deeper: Search for your child's district or school building