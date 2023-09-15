CMSD gets 2.5 stars (out of 5) in new state report card
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) earned 2.5 stars in the state of Ohio's 2022-23 school report cards, released yesterday.
Driving the news: New this year, the Ohio Department of Education has moved from a letter grading system (A-F) to stars (1-5).
Why it matters: 90% of districts statewide earned 3 stars or higher, meaning they met or exceeded the state's performance expectations in five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, early literacy and graduation.
- Districts that consistently perform poorly may eventually be subjected to a state takeover of leadership.
By the numbers: Of the 31 school districts in Cuyahoga County, Cleveland was one of only four not to reach the 3-star threshold overall.
- Euclid and Garfield Heights both earned 2.5 stars, and East Cleveland earned 2 stars.
Zoom in: In the category ratings, Cleveland scored highest (4 stars) on progress, which measures the year-over-year academic growth of students. It earned 3 stars in gap closing, which is based on the performance of students in certain subgroups (racial minorities, non-native English speakers, gifted students, students with disabilities, etc.).
- Yes, but: CMSD managed only 2 stars in achievement and 1 star in both graduation and early literacy, meaning that "significant support" is required to meet state standards in those areas.
Zoom out: Thirteen suburban districts earned 5-star overall rankings: Bay Village, Beachwood, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Chagrin Falls, Cuyahoga Heights, Fairview Park, Mayfield, North Royalton, Orange, Rocky River, Solon, Strongsville and Westlake.
Go deeper: Search for your child's district or school building
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.