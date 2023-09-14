Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

If you've bought tickets to the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, you are among the few.

Driving the news: Tickets for the Nov. 3 event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn went on sale last week, but demand is down from previous years.

The intrigue: This year's list of inductees includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

As of yesterday, roughly two-thirds of tickets were still available on Ticketmaster, with prices starting at just under $150.

Flashback: Last year's ceremony at the smaller Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles nearly sold out within 24 hours of tickets going on sale.

The 2019 ceremony — the last time it was held at Barclays Center — sold out within two weeks.

💭 Troy's thought bubble: The Rock Hall will announce performers and guests for the 2023 ceremony in the coming weeks.