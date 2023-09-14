Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction tickets in low demand
If you've bought tickets to the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, you are among the few.
Driving the news: Tickets for the Nov. 3 event at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn went on sale last week, but demand is down from previous years.
The intrigue: This year's list of inductees includes Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.
- As of yesterday, roughly two-thirds of tickets were still available on Ticketmaster, with prices starting at just under $150.
Flashback: Last year's ceremony at the smaller Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles nearly sold out within 24 hours of tickets going on sale.
- The 2019 ceremony — the last time it was held at Barclays Center — sold out within two weeks.
💭 Troy's thought bubble: The Rock Hall will announce performers and guests for the 2023 ceremony in the coming weeks.
- They'll need a big-name presenter or two — like Taylor Swift inducting Carole King in 2021 — to grab people's attention.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.