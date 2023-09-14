19 mins ago - Things to Do

Cleveland Urban Film Festival features "Black Barbie"

Troy Smith
A group of women stand around a table with a Black Barbie doll.

The women behind "Black Barbie." Photo: Robby Klein/Getty Images

The 12th annual Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival kicks off tonight and runs through Sept. 22.

Details: The event showcases more than 70 features from Black filmmakers, including 2023 South by Southwest hit "Black Barbie: a Documentary" screening tomorrow.

  • Plus: Actor Clifton Powell ("Ray," "Next Friday") will introduce the world premiere of his film, "Mississippi Christmas," at 6pm during the opening reception at One Center Cleveland.

If you go: All other festival screenings, panels and workshops will take place at Atlas Cinemas Shaker Square.

  • Prices for weeklong passes range from $75 to $250. View the full schedule for individual event tickets.

Worthy of your time: Zanzibar Soul Fusion's location in Shaker Square is the perfect warmup for the festival.

  • Shared plates of wings, fried green tomatoes and catfish fingers should fill you right up.
