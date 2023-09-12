1 hour ago - Music
Rock Hall chief curator leaving for Hip Hop Museum
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has undergone a major change to its curatorial staff.
Driving the news: Nwaka Onwusa, who served as chief curator since September 2020, has left to become creative director at The Hip Hop Museum, which will open in New York City at the end of 2024.
- Shelby Morrison, who has been with the Rock Hall since 2004 and most recently served as director of artist relations, will now lead curatorial operations.
Why it matters: Onwusa became one of the most prominent Black leaders in Cleveland's arts community, having been featured by national media outlets including Rolling Stone, BET and Billboard.
Flashback: She joined the Rock Hall as a curator at the start of 2019 after previously serving as a curator at The Grammy Museum in her native Los Angeles.
- During her time in Cleveland, Onwusa oversaw the creation of several exhibits, including "It's Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope and Empowerment" and the expansion of the Legends of Rock showcase.
