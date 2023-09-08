29 mins ago - Sports

Introducing your 2023-24 Cleveland Browns

Sam Allard
The Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson chats with coach Kevin Stefanski during spring workouts, both are clad in orange

Big year on the horizon for Watson and Stefanski. Photo: Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Browns, Cleveland's most woebegone professional franchise, begins its 2023-2024 season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with high hopes bordering on desperation.

Why it matters: After paying quarterback DeShaun Watson the most guaranteed money in NFL history, owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam enter a pivotal year for the franchise.

  • It's a prove-it season not only for Watson, but also for head coach Kevin Stefanski, who arrived in 2020 and led the Browns to their best season (11-5) since they returned to Cleveland in 1999, but whose track record has been middling ever since.
  • Plus: The team's on-field performance is sure to inflect discussions about a new or renovated stadium.

Catch up quick: Watson missed 11 games last year due to a suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the result of multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

What they're saying: "I don't want to return as the guy in Houston," Watson said this week. "I want to be better than that guy.

  • "I feel like I've evolved to a new level, and I'm ready to be able to show that."

Zoom out: The AFC North is a notoriously competitive division, but the Browns, on paper, have all the weapons to challenge the Bengals, Ravens and Steelers, including all-pro running back Nick Chubb and an elite offensive line.

By the numbers: The Browns are at 4-1 (+400) odds to win the AFC North on FanDuel.

What we're watching: Sunday's 1pm matchup will be televised on CBS to much of the nation, so whether or not the Browns are ready for their close-up, they're getting it.

