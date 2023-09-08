29 mins ago - Sports

Axios Cleveland readers love the Guardians

Sam Allard
The Guardians' Jose Ramirez is restrained by a White Sox player after punching Tim Anderson

Down goes Anderson! Down goes Anderson! Photo: Ron Schwane/Getty Images

Last week, inspired by ESPN Cleveland, we asked you to rank Cleveland's pro teams and Ohio State from your favorite to least favorite.

Why it matters: As college football season got underway, we were curious where the Buckeyes fit into the hierarchy of local sports fandoms.

What we found: Of the 37 people who responded with rankings, 22 said the Guardians were their favorite club. Only three put the Buckeyes on top.

By the numbers: Of the 15 different configurations, the most common, with eight responses, was: 1) Guardians 2) Cavs 3) Browns 4) Buckeyes.

  • A handful of respondents didn't even include the Buckeyes, or they added them after their own alma mater.

🤷🏻‍♂️ My take: In our limited sample, not a single respondent shared my personal hierarchy: 1) Cavs 2) Guardians 3) Browns 4) Buckeyes.

  • I grew up in the city, and OSU might as well have been Brigham Young for the amount I cared about them.

What you said:

Ken I.: "Why not include the Monsters??? Anti-hockey????"

Ross D.: "1) Cavs, 2) Guardians, 3) Buckeyes (alumni here), 4) Browns (organization made of puke)."

Joel S. "What about Mount Union, the strongest, and most successful program across all NCAA Divisions?"

Elizabeth S. "Buckeyes. Nothing else. O-H!"

Bernadette V.: "Tie: Cavaliers & Guardians. Being smothered by football coverage 24/7/365 with nothingburger stories and the same tired quotes year after year? Hardest of passes."

