Netflix will livestream Cleveland gorillas this month

Step aside, "Stranger Things." Clevelanders may have a new Netflix obsession starting this week.

Driving the news: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo's gorilla troop will be featured in a two-hour Netflix livestream every Thursday in September starting Sept. 7, the zoo announced Tuesday.

Details: The stream, which Netflix will market as "Baby Gorilla Cam," will air live from 10am-noon and will be available on demand.

It will feature one adult male (Mokolo) and four adult females (Kebi Moyo, Fredrika, Nneka and Tusa).

Yes but: The real stars of the show will be the babies (Kayembe and a yet-to-be-named female newborn.)

Viewers can nominate and vote on names for the new baby on the Cleveland Zoo's Instagram account (@clemetzoo) tomorrow through Saturday.

What they're saying: "We can't wait for people from all around the world to get to know our dynamic gorilla troop and elevate the work that's being done to save this critically endangered species," Cleveland Metroparks Zoo executive director Chris Kuhar said in a press release.

🧐 The bottom line: If your productivity starts slacking on Thursday mornings this month, your boss now will know why.