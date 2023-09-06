CMSD to move forward with Marion C. Seltzer construction

A majestic bald cypress on the site of Cleveland Metropolitan School District's (CMSD) planned Marion C. Seltzer elementary school at Cudell Park cannot feasibly be relocated, according to a certified arborist.

Driving the news: Busy Bee Services performed an assessment last month after neighbors protested the removal of more than 30 mature trees around the proposed construction footprint.

Details: Obstacles to safely and affordably relocating the tree include a deep and elaborate root system that interferes with a water main, other underground impediments, a bifurcated trunk, and overhead utility wires, according to the report.

By the numbers: Of the 35 trees to be removed for the new campus, all but six are in fair or good condition, according to CMSD's "Tree Protection Plan."

The intrigue: It had previously been reported — including on this news site — that some of the trees to be removed were 150-200 years old.

Reality check: Roy Larick, chair of the Moses Cleaveland Tree Committee, used historical maps to determine that the trees are no more than 50-70 years old, councilwoman Jenny Spencer told residents in a detailed letter this weekend.

The latest: Spencer posted on social media this weekend that CMSD would be going forward with its construction plan.

What they're saying: Spencer said she disagrees with residents who have asked CMSD to halt or postpone construction, though she voiced regrets about the process.

"My regrets include that the community did not become more meaningfully involved earlier when significant design changes may have been possible," she said, "and that broken systems failed us that need to be fixed."

The bottom line: "I do want to thank the advocates whose efforts have elevated these issues," Spencer's letter concludes. "I believe your efforts will have a lasting impact on development, policy change and tree preservation in the city."

What's next: Construction is likely to begin in the coming weeks, with plans for the school to open in fall 2025. The 67,000-square-foot facility is expected to serve more than 400 students.