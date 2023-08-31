CWRU and DOJ agree to settlement following Title IX investigation

The Department of Justice and Case Western Reserve University have reached an agreement to resolve a federal Title IX investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct on campus.

Why it matters: The investigation, initiated in February 2021, concluded that Case did not respond appropriately to a "well-known climate of sexual harassment" in the university's Greek houses and failed to provide support and resources for survivors.

Catch up quick: During summer 2020, an Instagram account called @cwru.survivors launched to publicize the stories of survivors of sexual assault.

Hundreds of anonymous posts described not only a culture of rampant sexual misconduct on campus, but also a lack of institutional support for survivors — "systems of reporting and discipline so ineffectual that they exacerbated trauma."

Context: Title IX refers to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibits discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities that receive federal aid.

Title IX investigations respond to allegations of sex-based discrimination, which include allegations of sexual harassment and sexual violence.

Details: The DOJ agreement, finalized last week, calls for Case to institute a number of reforms, including:

Publicizing Title IX policies and protocols and developing user-friendly materials so the CWRU community knows how to report concerns.

Delivering comprehensive annual training for all students and employees to understand their rights and the university's obligations under Title IX.

Reforming the university's Greek Life Office programming.

Providing students who experience sex discrimination the resources to prevent disruptions to their education.

Funding for the university's women's center, Greek Life Office and University Health and Counseling Services to provide support to students, including services for victims and alleged offenders.

What they're saying: "This settlement sends a strong message that sexual harassment on college campuses will not be tolerated," said U.S. Attorney Rebecca Lutzko, in a statement.

"We acknowledge and commend the students from CWRU whose efforts shined a light on this issue."

The other side: Case cooperated fully with the investigation and said in a statement that it had already instituted a number of the reforms required under the DOJ agreement.

Of note: Case has retained the law firm Jones Day to conduct an independent review of its Title IX policies.

Justin Herdman, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, and Yvette McGee Brown, a former Ohio Supreme Court Justice, will lead that work.

The bottom line: "We recognize that these actions do not alleviate the experiences that some members of our CWRU family have had while on campus," Case said in a statement.