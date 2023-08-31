43 mins ago - Things to Do

Cleveland National Air Show returns with hopes for clear skies

Troy Smith
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly in unison.

Fabulous Thunderbirds. Photo: P. Wallick/ClassicStock/Getty Images

After a rainy 2022 Labor Day weekend that dampened festivities, the Cleveland National Air Show is back.

Details: The annual tradition takes place Saturday through Monday at Burke Lakefront Airport.

Between the clouds: This year's event is headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

  • Six red, white and blue F-16 jets will perform each day for 50 minutes, flying at speeds up to 500 mph.

If you go: The air show runs from 9am to 3pm each day.

  • Tickets start at $35 for adults and $20 for kids ages 6-11. Kids under 5 are free.

Worthy of your time: Bar 32, located on the 32nd floor of the Hilton Cleveland Downtown, is hosting a watch party each day.

  • Tickets start at $160 and get you a lunch buffet, snacks, drink tickets and live music.
